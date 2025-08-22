Honda hits 9 million motorcycle milestone

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) has reached a major milestone, rolling out its 9 millionth motorcycle from its Batangas plant. The achievement was marked with a ceremony attended by company executives, including HPI president Takeshi Kobayashi and Akira Koimai, executive vice president of Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

The feat cements Honda’s position as the country’s top motorcycle manufacturer, with its bikes long considered a fixture on Philippine roads. From daily commutes to leisure rides, Honda models have become a go-to choice for riders looking for reliable, practical, and fuel-efficient transport.

“HPI achieved the highest monthly wholesale record of 97,600 units last July 2025. Considering the positive momentum, we are confident that we can achieve more than 1 million units this year,” said Takeshi Kobayashi, Honda Philippines Inc. president.

At the center of the celebration was the XRM125 DS, the model chosen as the official 9 millionth unit. First introduced in 2007, the XRM125 DS has earned a strong following for its versatility on both city streets and rough terrain, making it one of Honda’s most recognizable motorcycles in the Philippines and abroad.

The 9 million milestone shows not just Honda’s growth, but also the loyalty and trust of Filipino riders..

Honda’s journey in local production began in May 1973 at its first factory in Parañaque. Since then, the company has steadily expanded its operations and marked key milestones: 1 million units in 2005, 5 million in 2016, and 7 million in 2022. Just last year, Honda also celebrated its 50th anniversary of local production and reached 10 million cumulative sales.

With demand for motorcycles still rising in the Philippines, Honda plans to boost its production efficiency and expand capacity. The company says this will help it keep up with the growing needs of riders while continuing its push for quality, reliable, and more environmentally friendly motorcycles.

For Honda, the nine-million mark highlights the company’s close relationship with its dealers, business partners, and most importantly, Filipino riders who have made the brand a household name on the road.