High Speed Hitters eye stretching streak

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

1:30 p.m. — Kobe Shinwa vs ZUS Coffee

4 p.m. — PLDT vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. — Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

PLDT aims to boost its win-loss record to 3-0 and stretch its undefeated streak to 10 as it battles sister squad Cignal Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Game time is at 4 p.m., headlining a triple-header slate that includes the much-anticipated Invitational debut of Japan’s Kobe Shinwa University against ZUS Coffee at 1:30 p.m., and a primetime showdown between Creamline and Chery Tiggo at 6:30 p.m.

The High Speed Hitters are on a tear, riding the crest of a nine-match win streak that includes a flawless campaign in the PVL On Tour and an impressive start to the Invitational. Their recent domination of Chery Tiggo — a 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 demolition — underscored just how dangerous PLDT has become.

That sweep came after their eight-match title romp in the PVL On Tour and solidified their status as the team to beat. In fact, PLDT’s recent run has showcased not only its depth but also its adaptability. The High Speed Hitters completed their rout of the Crossovers without even fielding two of their key offensive weapons — Fil-Canadian Savi Davison and veteran opposite Kim Dy, both instrumental in their On Tour sweep.

Stepping up is newcomer Alleiah Malaluan, who made a dazzling debut with an 11-point outing, while veterans Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes dominated the net. Jessey de Leon, Kiesha Bedonia and playmaker Angge Alcantara added stability and energy, proving that PLDT’s arsenal goes beyond its stars.

More than just talent, what’s driving the High Speed Hitters is cohesion and confidence — products of their breakthrough On Tour title and the chemistry they’ve built across competitions. With the Invitational described as a sprint rather than a marathon, PLDT knows there’s no room for error.

PLDT faces a Cignal team desperately looking to stay alive after an 0-2 start, including a semifinal loss to Creamline in the On Tour and a five-set defeat to the same squad in the Invitational opener.

Adding international flair to the day’s action is the long-awaited debut of Kobe Shinwa Women’s University, a guest team from Japan. The Japanese PVL appearance was originally scheduled for last year but was shelved due to health concerns.

This time, they are more than ready.

Representing Japan’s elite collegiate volleyball circuit, Kobe Shinwa brings speed, discipline and precise execution. Kobe Shinwa’s clash with ZUS Coffee is expected to give fans a taste of high-caliber international play and will test just how well local teams can keep up with Japan’s structured, fast-paced style.

On the other side of the net, ZUS Coffee is out to prove it belongs on this stage.

The team was a surprise package during the PVL On Tour, pulling off a number of upsets and showing they have what it takes to compete with the league’s best. Though the Thunderbelles eventually bowed out in the quarterfinals — ironically to the High Speed Hitters — the Thunderbelles shouldn’t take them lightly.