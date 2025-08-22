Go vows medical access oversight

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Wednesday called out the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for failing to staff Malasakit Centers as mandated by law.

During the first Senate Committee on Health hearing of the 20th Congress, Go questioned why only 40 of the 167 Malasakit Centers have assigned PCSO personnel.

The lack of staff, the lawmaker said, undermines the very purpose of the centers, which he authored in 2019 to provide a one-stop shop for medical and financial aid.

“We are too kind here, but please take to heart and mind the patients waiting for help,” Go said, stressing the need for urgency.

“It has been a year since we discussed this. Give importance to the patients. The lives of every Filipino are at stake,” he added.

An assistant general manager from the PCSO confirmed that no new personnel had been assigned to the centers since the last Senate hearing on the issue.

Go’s Malasakit Centers were designed to bring together four government agencies — the Department of Health, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the PCSO — in one location.

This is meant to simplify the process for Filipinos seeking aid.

“They no longer have to go to different offices. Time is wasted. Money is wasted. Fare is wasted,” Go said.

When Senator Erwin Tulfo remarked that Go was being too kind, the lawmaker — who chairs the Senate Health Committee — responded that his kindness has limits.

“There is a time when we need to stop being kind to fight for the rights of every Filipino,” Go said. “That is what the administration wants: to help our countrymen. Let us bring medical services closer to our countrymen, especially the patients.”