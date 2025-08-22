Ghost Projects: A Betrayal of the People

The recent revelations of “ghost” flood control projects in Bulacan, Pampanga and other places are not just stories of misused funds — they are stories of betrayal.

They are a betrayal of the taxpayers whose money was, plain and simple, stolen. They are a betrayal of communities left vulnerable and unprotected against floods. And, veritably, a betrayal of a people that have long endured corruption disguised as public service.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his State of the Nation Address last July, vowed to investigate these anomalies. That pledge is most welcome — but promises must translate to actual prosecutions.

Accountability cannot end with just soundbites or with merely condemning corruption; it must end with certain officials being pronounced guilty and put behind bars.

Flood control infrastructure is not optional in a country battered yearly by typhoons. To learn that millions and millions were siphoned off for projects that were either substandard or never built at all does not merely dishearten — it infuriates.

Every missing culvert, every faulty or unbuilt drainage system means another community under water, another family displaced, another child wading dangerously to school. The cost is not just in pesos; it is measured in lives disrupted, and sometimes even lost.

The President’s personal involvement in the probe is a vital step in the right direction. It demonstrates a commitment to transparency and accountability that is sorely needed in our kind of governance. For far too long, the culture of impunity has allowed corrupt practices to thrive among public officials.

This must change, and the President’s involvement could be a pivotal step toward fostering a culture of accountability.

But citizens, too, have a duty. Vigilance, public disclosure of government spending, brave exposés of suspect transactions, and relentless media scrutiny are powerful deterrents to corruption that festers in the dark.

The outcome of this scandal as it unfolds will define more than just the fate of a few projects in Bulacan, its environs and other places. It will set the standard for governance moving forward. Either the government proves that it will no longer tolerate ghost projects — or it confirms once again that impunity reigns.

The choice is stark. We either allow corruption to drown us further, or we insist only on leaders who in doing their public duty put the welfare of the people, and not themselves, first. The Filipino people deserve infrastructure that saves and enhances lives, not schemes that steal their future.

The promise of accountability is the promise of a government worthy of its people. Let this ghost projects scandal be the last reminder that a betrayal of the people must never go unpunished.