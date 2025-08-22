Following rulebook, not rumor mill

The Senate defused a political hand grenade after the House of Representatives transmitted on 5 February the fourth impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Z. Duterte signed by 215 members of the House — more than the required one-third — within the constitutional 10-session-day limit.

It landed with the pin pulled — packed with big names, high drama, and the potential to ignite a messy partisan war. Instead of throwing it back, the Senate made the right call — it chose stability over spectacle.

When the Supreme Court dismissed the impeachment case against the VP for being filed too late and violating her right to due process, it was a dead-on-arrival complaint, clarifying the Senate’s path forward.

On 6 August, the senators faced a binary choice: to follow the clear directive of the law or succumb to the political clamor. By collectively deciding (by a 19-4-1 vote) to archive the case, they made the only responsible and institutionally defensible call. In a moment ripe for chaos, they chose stability over spectacle and principle over politics.

The High Court’s ruling was a masterclass on the Constitution, blocking the impeachment on constitutional grounds. As a veteran senator stated, the decision wasn’t to block accountability but was an “essential instruction manual” for upholding the rule of law to achieve genuine justice.

The SC didn’t shut down a quest for justice, but reinforced the very framework that makes justice possible.

Demanding a nuanced leadership, Senate President Chiz Escudero rose to the occasion and navigated a veritable minefield. An outright dismissal by the Senate might have been perceived as weakening its own constitutional power to try impeachment cases.

Conversely, actively proceeding with a trial would have been a blatant and dangerous act of defiance against a coequal branch of government. The decision to archive the case was a smart, surgical move. It was a procedural step that respected the Supreme Court’s judicial authority without surrendering the Senate’s own institutional prerogatives. It was a deft act of political statecraft.

Naturally, four of the 24 senators disagreed. They preferred to wait, perhaps hoping the political winds would shift. One abstained, probably due to discomfort. But in the end, a decisive majority saw the glaring, non-negotiable truth — that one cannot simply ignore the nation’s highest court and the Constitution it interprets just because a case is politically electrifying. To do so would have set a devastating precedent.

Critics inevitably screamed that this outcome protected the Vice President. They are missing the larger point entirely. This was never about shielding one person, but shielding the entire process from the corrosive effects of political expediency. When democratic institutions uphold their own rules, especially under intense pressure, every citizen wins. Whether we liked it or not, the real victory wasn’t a politician’s — but the rule of law itself.

Now, the pressing question remains: can the Senate harness that same discipline and respect for procedure where it really counts? The true tests lie ahead: in the relentless fight against corruption, in billions worth of ghost flood control projects involving favored contractors (some of them family members of legislators themselves), in addressing crumbling infrastructure, and in crafting legislation that will alleviate ordinary Filipinos in their daily struggles.

The Senate has just passed a critical test of its institutional integrity. Now, the people await and rightly demand to see it pass the test of its tangible performance.