Flash floods cause heavy Manila traffic

Heavy rains Friday morning left several major roads in Manila submerged in floodwaters, snarling traffic and stranding commuters, including students whose classes were suspended mid-morning.

Roads were not passable to smaller vehicles, with reports of knee-deep floods at Kalaw Street and Taft Avenue, and gutter-deep waters in the Baseco and Finance Road areas.

Motorists on R. Magsaysay and Legarda streets were stuck in traffic for up to two hours due to the slow movement of vehicles through the floodwaters.

The situation was compounded when classes were suspended around 10 a.m. One student from Arellano University told local media that the suspension was more of a “punishment” than a help, as they struggled to find transportation home amid the heavy rain, traffic and flooding.

“If they hadn’t suspended classes in the middle of the rain, we would have been safer at school,” the student said, adding that it was difficult to get home due to the traffic and heavy downpour.

In response, the Manila local government deployed vehicles from the Manila Risk Reduction and Disaster Management Office to offer free rides.

According to MRRDMO chief Arnel Angeles, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the immediate provision of free rides for all stranded commuters, particularly along Taft Avenue to the Quiapo area.