First concrete pouring ceremony

Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG), in partnership with DATEM, kicked off the first concrete pouring for Tower One of The Observatory, a 4.5-hectare mixed-use development in Mandaluyong.

From left: Norman Macapagal, senior consultant, FNG Technical Execution Group; Masao Toba and Hiroshi Sumi, management advisers, NRE; Engr. Levy V. Espiritu, chairman and CEO, DATEM; Mr. Alvin U. Ty, Head, Technical Execution Group, FNG; Engr. Lilit J. Tumbocon, managing director, DATEM; Arch. Lesley E. Villanueva, president, DATEM; Arch. Gilbert Berba, head, Urban Planning & Design Group, FNG.