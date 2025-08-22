SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIVING SPACES

First concrete pouring ceremony

First concrete pouring ceremony
Published on

Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG), in partnership with DATEM, kicked off the first concrete pouring for Tower One of The Observatory, a 4.5-hectare mixed-use development in Mandaluyong.

From left: Norman Macapagal, senior consultant, FNG Technical Execution Group; Masao Toba and Hiroshi Sumi, management advisers, NRE; Engr. Levy V. Espiritu, chairman and CEO, DATEM; Mr. Alvin U. Ty, Head, Technical Execution Group, FNG; Engr. Lilit J. Tumbocon, managing director, DATEM; Arch. Lesley E. Villanueva, president, DATEM; Arch. Gilbert Berba, head, Urban Planning & Design Group, FNG.

The Observatory Mandaluyong
Federal Land NRE Global project
DATEM construction milestone

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph