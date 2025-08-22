NEW YORK – Jordan Clarkson is ready to light up Madison Square Garden with New York City’s sizable Filipino basketball community expected to rally behind the Filipino-American guard.

Clarkson officially joined the New York Knicks after a buyout with the Utah Jazz, bringing his scoring punch off the bench and international appeal to one of the NBA’s most storied franchises.

For Clarkson, the move is more than just a career step — it’s a chance to inspire the city’s Filipino community, which numbers more than 250,000.

“The energy in the arena, this is a place that everybody wakes up and wants to play, wants to be a part of it,” Clarkson told Kith founder Ronnie Fieg in the promotional video for the brand’s fall campaign.

“Being a Knick gives you a sense of pride. There’s love for the team all around the city.”

Clarkson has long been a source of pride for Filipino fans. His standout performance for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup — averaging 26 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game — cemented his status as a global ambassador for Philippine basketball.

“I think when you go out there, be confident and show love and really play for the city and embrace it and wear that on your skin when you’re out there on the floor and play with pride and know it’s bigger than yourself and his team,” Clarkson said.

“I feel like that’s when you really are engaged and want to take it to the next level. And I’m ready for it all and super excited, and ready to get to it.”

The 32-year-old guard averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists with Utah last season, shooting 36.2 percent from three-point range. His arrival addresses one of the Knicks’ biggest weaknesses last season, as the team ranked last in bench scoring. Along with French big man Guerschon Yabusele, Clarkson adds depth to a team looking to compete at the highest level.

Clarkson, the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year, provides instant offense and playmaking off the bench, a skill set that could prove critical as the Knicks aim to make a deep playoff run. BetUS, a top 10 esports betting site, currently lists the Knicks with the fourth-shortest odds to win the NBA title next season at +850, trailing only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder (+265), Denver Nuggets (+750), and the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers, tied at +800.

Clarkson is one of three active NBA players of Filipino heritage, alongside San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper and Phoenix Suns star Jalen Green. No player with Filipino roots has won an NBA championship, though Clarkson came close in 2018 when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

For New York’s Filipino fans, Clarkson’s arrival represents more than basketball. It is a source of pride, a connection to heritage, and a chance to see one of their own compete on one of the sport’s biggest stages.