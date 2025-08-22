Falling in love with Enhypen

Get the sweet chance to see Enhypen up close.

Chocolate brand Cadbury is collaborating with the K-pop group to give Filipino fans the “Ultimate K-pop Experience” and meet Enhypen in person by joining its latest promo.

For every purchase of any Cadbury Dairy Milk product worth at least P200, fans can join the raffle draw. To enter, simply go to Cadbury PH’s official Facebook page and click the Messenger promo bot link. Input the raffle details, including a photo of the official receipt (only one entry per receipt), name, email, mobile number, birthday and answers to two short verification questions.

Participants can submit as many unique receipts as they want, but receipts cannot be reused, even if they exceed P200 worth of purchases. Residents of the Philippines who are 18 years of age and older are eligible to join.

Aside from the K-pop experience, participants will also get the chance to win exclusive official Enhypen merchandise. There will be weekly draws until 26 August, and 30 lucky winners each week will receive items such as premium Enhypen jackets, shirts and earrings, among others.

For the grand draw, four winners will get the “Ultimate K-Pop Experience” in South Korea grand prize which includes the opportunity to meet Enhypen, roundtrip airfare from Manila to Seoul, South Korea, packed itinerary with meals, and accommodation fees for five days and four nights.

Eight winners of signed Enhypen posters, another eight winners of Enhypen albums, and 10 winners of other limited-edition Enhypen merchandise will also be chosen during the grand draw.

Enhypen, composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki, is a popular and fast-rising K-pop group known for their hit songs “Fever,” "Drunk-Dazed" and "Bite Me.”