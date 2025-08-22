Ex-CTG member surrenders in Hermosa

Hermosa, Bataan – A former member of a Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Hermosa Municipal Police Station, Brgy. Culis of this town on August 21, 2025.

According to the Hermosa Municipal Police Station, the surrenderer was a former member of the Komiteng Tagapagpaganap – Sangay ng Partido sa Platun (KT-SPP) under the Lino Blas Command of the Bagong Hukbong Bayan (BHB).

The said group operated in the province of Bataan.

Both the PNP and the Philippine Army facilitated the surrender of the said individual. To show his denouncement, the former rebel voluntarily turned over a caliber 5.56 revolver, a 40mm high-explosive cartridge, and several explosive materials, including a time fuse and detonating cord.

The Bataan PNP urges remaining members of communist terrorist groups to surrender and return to the folds of the law. Government programs await to help them start anew and become part of the nation’s pursuit of true peace and progress.