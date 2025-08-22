Doja Cat to paint Manila red with ‘Ma Vie’ World Tour

Genre-blending artist Doja Cat is set to visit the Philippines for the first time as part of her Ma Vie World Tour.

The American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer will perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 7 December.

The tour is in support of her upcoming album, Vie, which will be out on 7 September.

Artist presale will be on 1 September, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sign up at www.dojacat.com to get the code.

Mastercard presale happens 2 September, 10 a.m. to 4 September, 10 a.m. Fans can use their Mastercard at priceless.com/music for early access.

LNPH presale is on 4 September, 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Create an account and log in at www.livenation.ph to access the presale.

General onsale will be on 5 September, 12 p.m. via smtickets.com and SM Tickets outlets.

Doja Cat is known for her many hits including “Paint the Town Red,” “Woman” and “Streets.”