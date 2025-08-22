Doh Kyungsoo: ‘Philippines is the best’

Doh Kyungsoo’s recent Do it! in Manila concert is a gift that keeps on giving for Filipino fans who have been waiting for the return of the K-pop group EXO.

The singer, also known as D.O., opened the show with “Do You Remember?” which brought out the strength of his vocals.

He also noted his excitement upon seeing fan boys in the crowd, yet said that fan girls will always have the loudest cheers.

A powerhouse singer, D.O. belted more songs from his album Bliss: “Nobody Knows It,” “Wonder,” “Mars,” “Where You Were,” “Simple Joys,” “Fit” and “I’m Gonna Love You.”

Fan chants during “Popcorn” were so loud that D.O. said, “The Philippines is the best!”

The K-pop star had everyone singing to “5 Minutes,” “Sing Along!,” “It’s Love,” “My Dear,” “I Do,” “That’s Okay,” “I’ll Be There,” “Draw My Path,” “In Another Life” and “Somebody.”

D.O. obliged to the request of fans to sing some EXO songs, namely “Don’t Go,” “The First Snow,” “Growl,” “Love Me Right” and “Peter Pan.”

“Every time I go to a performance and sing EXO songs, I feel so happy,” he said.

The fan project, a glowing light-emitting diode (LED) message of the phrase “We can doh it all with Kyungsoo,” surprised and touched D.O.

“While I was making the album Bliss, I got courage and strength from you guys,” he said.