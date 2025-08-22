Doh Kyungsoo: ‘Philippines is the best’

Doh Kyungsoo’s recent Do it! in Manila concert is a gift that keeps on giving for Filipino fans who have been waiting for the return of the K-pop group EXO.
The singer, also known as D.O., opened the show with “Do You Remember?” which brought out the strength of his vocals.
He also noted his excitement upon seeing fan boys in the crowd, yet said that fan girls will always have the loudest cheers.
A powerhouse singer, D.O. belted more songs from his album Bliss: “Nobody Knows It,” “Wonder,” “Mars,” “Where You Were,” “Simple Joys,” “Fit” and “I’m Gonna Love You.”
Fan chants during “Popcorn” were so loud that D.O. said, “The Philippines is the best!”
The K-pop star had everyone singing to “5 Minutes,” “Sing Along!,” “It’s Love,” “My Dear,” “I Do,” “That’s Okay,” “I’ll Be There,” “Draw My Path,” “In Another Life” and “Somebody.”
D.O. obliged to the request of fans to sing some EXO songs, namely “Don’t Go,” “The First Snow,” “Growl,” “Love Me Right” and “Peter Pan.”
“Every time I go to a performance and sing EXO songs, I feel so happy,” he said.
The fan project, a glowing light-emitting diode (LED) message of the phrase “We can doh it all with Kyungsoo,” surprised and touched D.O.
“While I was making the album Bliss, I got courage and strength from you guys,” he said.
Do it! kicked off in Seoul on 19 and 20 July. D.O. will also visit Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Bangkok, Tokyo and more.
“I promise to continue being the type of artist that can give you great songs. Thank you for coming to cheer me on. I hope this day will be a beautiful memory for you. I promise I will return. Philippines, thank you so much,” he ended.
D.O. previously held his successful 2024 Philippine visit with two sold-out shows for his BLOOM fancon tour.
He was officially introduced as a member of EXO on 30 January 2012 with the release of the Korean version of the single “What Is Love,” a duet he performed with fellow member Baekhyun. EXO made their official debut on 8 April 2012 with “Mama.”
In July 2021, Kyungsoo launched his solo career with the mini-album Empathy. The album, featuring the title track “Rose,” highlighted his acoustic pop sensibilities and lyrical prowess. D.O. penned the lyrics for “Rose” and “I’m Fine.”
In the same album, he sang in three different languages: mostly in Korean, an English version of “Rose” and the Spanish song “Si Fueras Mía.” Empathy achieved remarkable success, topping iTunes Top Album Charts in multiple countries and selling over 310,000 copies in its first week.
In 2023, D.O. released his second mini-album, Expectation, further solidifying his position as a solo artist. The album continued to explore themes of love and self-reflection, resonating with fans and critics alike. Tracks like “Somebody” and “I Do” showcased his growth as a vocalist and songwriter, blending heartfelt lyrics with melodic compositions.
Marking his first release under his own agency, Company SooSoo, Kyungsoo unveiled his third mini-album, Blossom, in May 2024. The album, symbolizing personal and artistic growth, features six tracks, including the lead single “Mars” and the pre-release track “Popcorn.”
Beyond his prolific music career, D.O. has also established himself as a highly-respected and talented actor. He has starred in K-dramas such as It’s Okay, That’s Love, 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor, as well as films like My Annoying Brother, The Moon and the blockbuster Along with the Gods installment, one of South Korea’s top-grossing films. His performances have earned him multiple awards, including the Most Popular Actor award at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2016, 2017 and 2019.