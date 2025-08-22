Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Never go back to someone who left you broken, especially today.

Health: Drink lukewarm water.

Career: Stay low-key at the office and avoid joining in the tension.

Wealth: Do not open new accounts, contracts, or deals today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the whole room tonight using incense, bell and a prayer.