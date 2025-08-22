SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (23 August 2025)
RAT

Love: Never go back to someone who left you broken, especially today.

Health: Drink lukewarm water.

Career: Stay low-key at the office and avoid joining in the tension.

Wealth: Do not open new accounts, contracts, or deals today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the whole room tonight using incense, bell and a prayer.

OX

Love: If they do not apologize, they truly do not regret it.

Health: Warm up your body to avoid sudden illness.

Career: Reduce exposure; staying low profile today is your defense.

Wealth: Avoid buying online promo bundles during this full moon.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the main door with salt, vinegar and incense.

TIGER

Love: If they cannot fight for you in the dark, they cannot embrace you in the light.

Health: Eat tinola to replenish energy.

Career: Organize your things and avoid leaving a mess.

Wealth: Do not let anyone handle your financial records, not even a friend.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Place a Wu Lou keychain in your bag. Cleanse the room if it feels unusually cold.

RABBIT
Love: Do not waste your energy on a relationship only you want to pursue.

Health: Soak your feet in salt water tonight.

Career: Be alert with emails and calls to avoid confusion.

Wealth: Do not spend heavily on unplanned expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 2

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the living room using bell and prayer during the full moon.

DRAGON
Love: Do not play with feelings; everything comes back tonight.

Health: Eat clean, home-cooked meals.

Career: Avoid joining negativity around you.

Wealth: Avoid showing your salary or bonus online; it attracts bad energy.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the bathroom and bedroom, places where restless spirits may linger.

SNAKE

Love: If you keep getting hurt, maybe you are not truly loved, and they just want to hold you.

Health: Eat soup every night.

Career: Do not force yourself on people or projects with unclear intentions.

Wealth: Keep charms on the altar and do not take them out yet.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.

HORSE

Love: Someone who “borrows your time” may have another partner; do not rush.

Health: Eat fruits and soup.

Career: Avoid conference calls with unclear agendas.

Wealth: Do not buy new charms yet; strengthen existing ones first.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

GOAT

Love: Do not try to teach someone who does not know how to value you.

Health: Eat soup with vegetables.

Career: Be mindful of your voice; being too loud is hard to hide.

Wealth: Do not lend your ATM to anyone.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Clean the entire kitchen to prevent bad luck in food.

MONKEY

Love: Do not imagine someone who has no intention of returning.

Health: Drink ginger-honey tea.

Career: Avoid overtime; not all quiet nights are safe.

Wealth: Avoid “Buy 1 Take 1” deals, as they often bring bad luck.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a mantra bracelet.

ROOSTER

Love: If you meet again tonight, ask yourself or consider if it is only a shadow.

Health: Eat lugaw and avoid cold.

Career: Avoid meaningless small talk.

Wealth: Keep your wallet in a secure drawer.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have a Feng Shui Master cleanse the bedroom using incense, prayer and salted water.

DOG

Love: You are not obligated to save someone who does not want to save themselves.

Health: Eat hot soup before bed.

Career: Back up all your files.

Wealth: Avoid partnerships with new acquaintances.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. the entire house tonight, including corners that are usually neglected.

PIG

Love: If you no longer feel anything, do not force yourself to be happy.

Health: Eat vegetables and soup.

Career: Avoid gossip; it intensifies during the full moon.

Wealth: Set aside “full moon money,” one coin on the altar.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1: to 3 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Purify the entire living room using incense, prayer and bell sounds.

