Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Never go back to someone who left you broken, especially today.
Health: Drink lukewarm water.
Career: Stay low-key at the office and avoid joining in the tension.
Wealth: Do not open new accounts, contracts, or deals today.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet. Cleanse the whole room tonight using incense, bell and a prayer.
OX
Love: If they do not apologize, they truly do not regret it.
Health: Warm up your body to avoid sudden illness.
Career: Reduce exposure; staying low profile today is your defense.
Wealth: Avoid buying online promo bundles during this full moon.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Cleanse the main door with salt, vinegar and incense.
TIGER
Love: If they cannot fight for you in the dark, they cannot embrace you in the light.
Health: Eat tinola to replenish energy.
Career: Organize your things and avoid leaving a mess.
Wealth: Do not let anyone handle your financial records, not even a friend.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet. Place a Wu Lou keychain in your bag. Cleanse the room if it feels unusually cold.
RABBIT
Love: Do not waste your energy on a relationship only you want to pursue.
Health: Soak your feet in salt water tonight.
Career: Be alert with emails and calls to avoid confusion.
Wealth: Do not spend heavily on unplanned expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 2
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Have Master Hanz cleanse the living room using bell and prayer during the full moon.
DRAGON
Love: Do not play with feelings; everything comes back tonight.
Health: Eat clean, home-cooked meals.
Career: Avoid joining negativity around you.
Wealth: Avoid showing your salary or bonus online; it attracts bad energy.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse the bathroom and bedroom, places where restless spirits may linger.
SNAKE
Love: If you keep getting hurt, maybe you are not truly loved, and they just want to hold you.
Health: Eat soup every night.
Career: Do not force yourself on people or projects with unclear intentions.
Wealth: Keep charms on the altar and do not take them out yet.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet.
HORSE
Love: Someone who “borrows your time” may have another partner; do not rush.
Health: Eat fruits and soup.
Career: Avoid conference calls with unclear agendas.
Wealth: Do not buy new charms yet; strengthen existing ones first.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
GOAT
Love: Do not try to teach someone who does not know how to value you.
Health: Eat soup with vegetables.
Career: Be mindful of your voice; being too loud is hard to hide.
Wealth: Do not lend your ATM to anyone.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Clean the entire kitchen to prevent bad luck in food.
MONKEY
Love: Do not imagine someone who has no intention of returning.
Health: Drink ginger-honey tea.
Career: Avoid overtime; not all quiet nights are safe.
Wealth: Avoid “Buy 1 Take 1” deals, as they often bring bad luck.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a mantra bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: If you meet again tonight, ask yourself or consider if it is only a shadow.
Health: Eat lugaw and avoid cold.
Career: Avoid meaningless small talk.
Wealth: Keep your wallet in a secure drawer.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Have a Feng Shui Master cleanse the bedroom using incense, prayer and salted water.
DOG
Love: You are not obligated to save someone who does not want to save themselves.
Health: Eat hot soup before bed.
Career: Back up all your files.
Wealth: Avoid partnerships with new acquaintances.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. the entire house tonight, including corners that are usually neglected.
PIG
Love: If you no longer feel anything, do not force yourself to be happy.
Health: Eat vegetables and soup.
Career: Avoid gossip; it intensifies during the full moon.
Wealth: Set aside “full moon money,” one coin on the altar.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1: to 3 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet. Purify the entire living room using incense, prayer and bell sounds.