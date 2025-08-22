Cowboys stay afloat, pip Cagers

The Ilagan Isabela Cowboys piled a big lead in the fourth quarter before cruising to a 75-63 victory over the Muntinlupa Cagers in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Cowboys surged ahead, 71-45, in the fourth quarter en route to their 13th win against 11 losses, good for the eighth spot in the North Division in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 30-team tournament.

Ilagan Isabela trails Pasay (16-8) and tows Bataan (9-15) in the chase for playoff berths, being led by North powerhouses Abra (22-1), Nueva Ecija (22-1) and San Juan (21-2).

JR Olegario posted 17 points, 12 in the third quarter, four rebounds and two assists to clinch the Best Player honors over fellow Cowboys Agem Miranda, with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Mark Dyke, with 15 points, 16 rebounds and two steals.

Buenaventura Raflores tallied eight points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Cowboys, who only had six as Muntinlupa cut the gap on the way to a 10-13 slate and the ninth spot in the South Division.