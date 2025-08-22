Chua enters Last 16 of U.S. Open

Johann Chua continued his hot form in the US Open Pool Championship as he made it to the Round of 16 last Friday at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Chua, known as “Bad Koi,” squeaked past Thorsten Hohmann, 10-9, in the Round of 64 before taking down Alexander Kazakis of Greece, 10-6, in the Round of 32.

The Hanoi Open champion admitted it took him a while before he got his rhythm.

“I’m really happy to make it through. Against Thorsten I struggled, but I stayed positive and my second match felt much better--my focus and my game were both where they needed to be,” Chua said.

“Winning the US Open would be a dream, not just for me but for the Philippines. I’ll keep working and hopefully carry this form into tomorrow.”

Chua is taking on Aleksa Peccelj of Serbia in the Last 16.

Also making it to the Round of 16 are Jeffrey Roda and Michael Baonan.

Roda sneaked past Oliver Szolnoki, 10-8, in the Round of 64 and defeated Sullivan Clark of New Zealand, 10-5, in the Last 32.

Meanwhile, Baonan took down home bet Tyler Styer, 10-4, in the Round of 64 and Jesús Atencio of Venezuela, 10-9, in the Round of 32 to keep his bid alive in the prestigious annual tournament that offers a prize pot of $100,000 (P5.7 million).

Roda will face former world champion Aloysius Yapp of Singapore while Baonan takes on Duong Quoc Hoang in the Last 16.

Two-time world champion Carlo Biado bowed out in the Round of 64 after suffering a 3-10 loss to Denis Grabe of Estonia.