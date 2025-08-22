Cebu squads raring to showcase spiking savvy

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — University of San Carlos and University of Southern Philippines Foundation’s buildup for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Season 25 women’s volleyball wars shifts into higher gear with their stint in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg.

Taking on talented Manila-based squads in Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University, the Lady Warriors and Lady Panthers are using the Visayas stop of the three-leg tournament to measure their competitiveness before plunging into the province’s top-tier collegiate league starting 13 September.

USC head coach Grace Antigua wants to take advantage of the Lady Warriors’ second straight tournament appearance to sharpen up for its CESAFI title defense.

“This tournament is really a good opportunity for us, especially with CESAFI starting this September. It’s a huge help for our buildup to face Adamson and Ateneo, the big teams from Manila,” Antigua said during the competition’s press launch Friday at the Shakey’s Cabahug branch here.

“This will also showcase the talents of our players.”

USC is playing the Shaina Nitura-led Lady Falcons as of press time at the Mandaue Sports Complex.

The Lady Warriors will face the Blue Eagles on Saturday before the much-anticipated CESAFI Season 24 Finals rematch with the Lady Panthers on Sunday.

USC defeated USPF in four sets in the winner-take-all CESAFI championship showdown.

“We are ready. We’ll give our best,” Antigua vowed.

On the other hand, the Lady Panthers see the Invitationals as an added exposure for their rebuilding squad.

“We’re grateful to Shakey’s Super League for coming here and picking our players to play here. We are thankful that at least our players will have the much-needed exposure of playing against the talented players of teams from Manila,” USPF mentor Luisa Jotojot said.

The Lady Panthers, who advanced to the quarterfinal last year but got swept by eventual champion National University, are taking on Ateneo as of press time.

“I hope our players will get to show how good they are and how ready they are to compete with other teams especially those coming from Manila,” Jotojot added.

The four teams competing in the second stop of the three-leg tournament will play in a single round-robin format. The squad with the best win-loss record or match points earned, if necessary, will be declared champion.