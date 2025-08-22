Business as usual for ABS-CBN

“I stay here at ABS-CBN because I feel at home whenever I’m here,” sweetly asserted Robi at the contract signing dubbed as “KapamILYa Forever: Here to Stay.”

Present at the event were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, entertainment production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi and Star Magic manager Deejaye Dela Paz.

Robi first captured the hearts of Pinoys as the second big placer of Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition Plus in 2008. He went on to co-host various editions of the reality show. He is set to return as host of PBB Collab Season 2, which will still be a joint project of ABS-CBN and GMA slated to air before 2025 ends.

Meanwhile, the public can catch Robi every Sunday on ASAP and the new season of Idol Kids Philippines on Saturdays and Sundays.

There are other showbiz idols ABS-CBN has lassoed this time of the year. Their “captures” will be announced one at a time. Watch the “KapamILYa Forever: Here to Stay” contract signing series on Star Magic’s YouTube channel. For updates, follow @starmagicphils on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and Tiktok.

Star Magic smartly farms out its artists to reputable showbiz and product marketing events, thus adding prestige and glamor to those happenings. For instance, sultry Vivoree Esclito and suave Joao Constancia sustained audience interest in a sprawling movie integrated into a concert in the unique KDR Music House entertainment extravaganza Wish Date: Love Tales held at the Araneta Coliseum on the night of 17 August.

Though both were discovered as contestants in the ABS-CBN reality show Pinoy Big Brother-Lucky 7 in 2016, their stint on Wish Date was only their second time to work together. The first was in the series He’s Into Her, top-billed by Belle and Donny Pangilinan.

In Wish Date, they portrayed off-and-on lovers in a romance that began in their college years and went on all the way into their professional lives. The film also starred Shaun Salvador, Lienel Navidad (not “Natividad”), Monina Lawrence and veteran actress Susan Africa.