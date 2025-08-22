Business as usual for ABS-CBN

Entertainment and media conglomerate ABS-CBN may have sold some of its real estate assets but this does not mean the business is slowing down. It is as busy as ever.
The network is in a flurry these days about renewing the contracts of its most loyal and vibrant stars, signing up those who have been with the company for a long time without a contract, and signing up young and seasoned personalities who could help sustain the conglomerate’s ever significant reputation.
Believe it or not, there are stars who are well-identified with the conglomerate, but actually had no contract with the company over the years. One of them is Belle Mariano who has never been identified with any company outside ABS-CBN, but has never had a contract with them for the past 14 years. She was signed up into a contract with ABS-CBN Star Magic only last Monday, 18 August.
A renewed “star” host is Robi Domingo, who has been with ABS-CBN for 16 years.
“I stay here at ABS-CBN because I feel at home whenever I’m here,” sweetly asserted Robi at the contract signing dubbed as “KapamILYa Forever: Here to Stay.”
Present at the event were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, entertainment production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi and Star Magic manager Deejaye Dela Paz.
Robi first captured the hearts of Pinoys as the second big placer of Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition Plus in 2008. He went on to co-host various editions of the reality show. He is set to return as host of PBB Collab Season 2, which will still be a joint project of ABS-CBN and GMA slated to air before 2025 ends.
Meanwhile, the public can catch Robi every Sunday on ASAP and the new season of Idol Kids Philippines on Saturdays and Sundays.
There are other showbiz idols ABS-CBN has lassoed this time of the year. Their “captures” will be announced one at a time. Watch the “KapamILYa Forever: Here to Stay” contract signing series on Star Magic’s YouTube channel. For updates, follow @starmagicphils on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and Tiktok.
Star Magic smartly farms out its artists to reputable showbiz and product marketing events, thus adding prestige and glamor to those happenings. For instance, sultry Vivoree Esclito and suave Joao Constancia sustained audience interest in a sprawling movie integrated into a concert in the unique KDR Music House entertainment extravaganza Wish Date: Love Tales held at the Araneta Coliseum on the night of 17 August.
Though both were discovered as contestants in the ABS-CBN reality show Pinoy Big Brother-Lucky 7 in 2016, their stint on Wish Date was only their second time to work together. The first was in the series He’s Into Her, top-billed by Belle and Donny Pangilinan.
In Wish Date, they portrayed off-and-on lovers in a romance that began in their college years and went on all the way into their professional lives. The film also starred Shaun Salvador, Lienel Navidad (not “Natividad”), Monina Lawrence and veteran actress Susan Africa.
For both Vivoree and Joao, their breakdown scenes in the concert-scum-movie stood out as the most memorable.
Vivoree also sang live in the show, a first for Wish Date. She belted out “My Heart Promises,” which was penned for the event by a KDR Music House resident composer.
The concert’s song numbers were engrossing as they were sharply appropriate for the movie scenes they introduced or followed.
Kitchie Nadal brought nostalgia with her heartfelt rock ballads: “Bulong,” “Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin” and her versions of “Pag-ibig” and “Ligaya.” She also delivered a violin-and-piano-driven rendition of her hit, “Same Ground,” in one of the most heartbreaking moments of the night.
Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista made his Wish Date debut, performing “The Way You Look At Me,” “Beautiful Girl” and his latest single — an endearing take on South Border’s “Rainbow.”
Dingdong Avanzado, another esteemed OPM act who graced the Wish Date stage for the first time, performed classics, including “Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal” and “Sa Aking Puso.” He also gave his own spin on Zack Tabudlo’s mega-hit, “Give Me Your Forever.”
Hailing from Baguio, rising singer Aquila Packing lent her pristine vocals to perform “Porque,” “Mahal Kita, Mahal Mo Siya, Mahal Niya Ay Iba,” and “Mahal Naman Kita.”
Returning to the Wish Date stage, Gigi De Lana showcased her powerful vocals, performing “Here I Am” and “To Love You More.” One of the highlights of the evening was her performance of “Sarhan,” an original composition that served as the film’s official theme song.
Wish Date: Love Tales was a memorable celebration of love and storytelling through music and drama, and it served as one of the two major events commemorating Wish 107.5’s 11th anniversary.
Continuing the celebration, Wish 107.5 is set to hold an anniversary event on 29 August at Eton Centris. Performers include Dilaw, Kaia, Angela Ken, G22, Lola Amour, Dilaw and a surprise guest.
The audience will be in for a superb musical treat, as these artists will perform on the Wish Bus and on Stopover Sessions.