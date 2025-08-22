Bulacan residents demand probe into missing flood control funds

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan – Mounting frustration grips Bulacan residents as allegations surface over mismanaged flood control projects, with locals demanding an independent probe into millions of pesos that have seemingly vanished.

Interviews conducted by the Daily Tribune (DT) reveal systemic failures: unlicensed contractors, officials accused of turning a blind eye, and stalled projects exacerbating flood damage.

“Malaking problema ito ngayon. Malalim na pag-iimbestiga ang kailangan diyan,” said “Fred,” a resident with knowledge of DPWH projects. He alleged contractors often lack proper licenses, borrowing credentials to secure deals.

“Pag may imbestigasyon, mas maigi mas maliwanagan tayo,” he stressed, adding, “Nakakaapekto na masyado sa amin. Apektado ang pang-araw-araw na buhay, kabuhayan, at kaligtasan namin."

Senate investigations have exposed ghost projects in Barangays Trances and Bulusan (Calumpit). A ₱55 million flood control initiative in Barangay Piel, Baliwag City—hailed as a priority—left no trace of infrastructure, deepening distrust.

“Ang laking project nga, bayad na pero ni isang sako wala kang makita,” Fred lamented.

One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that some officials benefit from the flooding: “Pag baha, mga opisyales lang ang happy kasi kikita sila. Kailangan maghirap ang taong bayan, kaya hindi nila talaga inaayos.” Projects since 2022, he claimed, enriched contractors via falsified completion reports.

Local silence vs. grassroots action

A reporter covering the issue noted stark contrasts: “Sa ngayon, mahirap mag-interview ng provincial officials—Governor, Vice Gov—pero ang Baliwag City, naglabas ng opisyal na pahayag. Sa Calumpit naman, residente mismo ang kumilos sa pamamagitan ng petisyon.”

Despite local demands, the provincial government remains mum. DT reached out to Gov. Daniel Fernando for comment; while his office acknowledged receipt of the request, he did not pursue the interview. Transparency efforts suffered another blow with the resignation of the provincial information officer.

Residents also flagged contractors dubbed “illegal” or “bogus,” yet allegedly well-connected within the provincial engineering office.

Losing patience

While Senate probes continue, locals decry inertia. “Sabi ng iba, puro investigation… pero walang aksyon,” said “Adrian” of Calumpit.

Frustrated, he added: “Dapat maparusahan at managot na ang may kagagawan. May pondo nga pero pinapahirapan pa kami para may utang loob na naman kami para sa susunod na eleksyon?”

Residents now demand an independent probe, urging authorities to summon contractors and audit all projects.