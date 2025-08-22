Bong Go denies link to flood-control projects, cites ‘delikadesa’

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Wednesday denied allegations linking him to flood-control projects.

Speaking during a Senate session, Go stressed his long-time service as a public official. "I observe delikadesa, and that is my only investment in this world, my name," he said.

Go emphasized that his family has never benefited from his position in government, pointing out that their business existed even before he was born.

“The insinuation that I was personally involved and have benefited from such projects, these are all recycled and malicious accusations,” he said, recalling similar allegations made in 2018 and 2021 before the national elections.

“Ulitin ko po. Wala pa po ako sa mundong ito, meron na pong negosyo ang aking pamilya, pero ni minsan po hindi nakinabang ang aking pamilya sa pagiging taong-gobyerno ko,” he added.

(Let me repeat. Even before I was born, my family already had a business, but not once has my family benefited from me being in government.)

Go, who served as the long-time aide of former Davao City Mayor and later President Rodrigo Duterte, also shared that he set strict conditions to avoid conflicts of interest.

“Isang naging kondisyon ko noon, Mayor pa po si former President Duterte, na kung lalapit ang aking mga kamag-anak ay ako po ay magreresign sa kanya,” he said.

(One of the conditions I set back then, when former President Duterte was still Mayor, was that if any of my relatives approached him, I would resign.)