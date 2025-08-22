Belle Mariano embraces growth beyond love team

Kapamilya star Belle Mariano admitted she felt nervous stepping into her first project without longtime on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan.

“It’s my first project outside of a love team, siyempre may takot at first kasi I’m so used to working with Donny. Pero at the same time, sabi ko this is something new. I want to grow, I’m always open to growth, and I’m always open to learning more,” she shared.

Belle recently signed her first network contract with ABS-CBN, saying that she "will always be a Kapamilya."

She proceeded to thank the management, Donny, as well as her team and family for the support they have given through the years.

"And most importantly, to my dearest supporters, thank you for being my strength, my drive to be the best I can be, and my greatest inspiration. I owe the fruition of my dreams to all of you," Belle ended.