Ayala ends Maxus partnership in Phl

After seven years, Ayala Corporation’s AC Industrials has stepped away from distributing Maxus vehicles in the country, marking the end of a partnership that began with the brand’s local launch in 2019.

The decision, made together with China’s SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, was described as a strategic move as both sides adjust to changing market conditions and focus on their other strengths.

Maxus started its Philippine run with vans like the G10 and V80, eventually adding the G50 MPV, D60 and D90 SUVs, and the T60 pickup. Some of these models live on through SAIC’s other badge, MG, which recently rolled out the G50 Plus and is preparing to reintroduce the D90. The T90 pickup, meanwhile, is slated for local release as the TRQ.

Current Maxus owners will still be supported. Service appointments remain available through maxus.ph, and customer assistance lines will continue to be active.

Dana Uson, head of strategy at AC Industrials Mobility Group, said the company is proud of its role in building Maxus locally and stressed its ongoing focus on sustainable mobility. SAIC’s Frank Wu, for his part, thanked Ayala for laying the groundwork for the brand in the Philippines.

Industry watchers had long seen this move coming. SAIC directly took over MG’s Philippine business in 2023, and many believed Maxus might eventually follow suit. For now, AC Industrials will concentrate on its other automotive brands, BYD, Kia, and Volkswagen, while SAIC continues to expand MG and keeps the door open for a possible Maxus return.

Unlike many distributor exits, which happen quietly through dealership closures or fading advertisements, this one was announced openly by both sides. The move may be a hint of a more transparent, competitive auto market in the years ahead.