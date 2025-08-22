Aussie styling

Home-styling is easy for someone who has a flair for it. Not only a “good eye” is needed, but also a clear mind to develop a cohesive space that is stylish yet livable.
Australia’s home and lifestyle brand Anko is about to get Filipinos excited about home styling with the launch of its vibrant new Home Living Collection. The new range will be available in stores at TriNoma, Glorietta 2 and Alabang Town Center starting 25 August.
“With all the planning behind the designs in this collection, we can say that the pieces perfectly match the Filipino way of living — welcoming, expressive and full of character,” Rachel Turner, Anko Philippines country manager, said.
Designed by the brand’s in-house buying and design team in Melbourne, the collection brings sculptural forms, rich textures, saturated hues and pops of accent colors that blend effortlessly into everyday Filipino homes. From curvy furniture and oversized accents to color-blocked cushions, ripple-edged mirrors and textured ceramics, the collection offers stylish touches to instantly revive your bedroom, kitchen, living room and more.
“We believe that great design should be accessible, and this range is proof of that. The Mali Lounge Chair is already a sell-out in Australia, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it flies off the shelves here, too,” Turner added.
Sarah Dummett, Kmart Australia’s business manager and Anko design expert, emphasized the collection’s adaptability. “Customers are always looking for ways to refresh their homes on a budget and we designed each piece in this collection to be versatile. Whether you’re looking to create a vibrant, maximalist space or a calm, neutral sanctuary, the range makes it easy and fun to mix, match and truly make a space your own.”
The brand is also hosting an Interior Design Masterclass exclusively for its club members on 8 September at its TriNoma store. Guests can get expert styling tips from Sarah Dummett and discover the top picks of celebrity ambassador Anne Curtis-Smith.