Aussie styling

Home-styling is easy for someone who has a flair for it. Not only a “good eye” is needed, but also a clear mind to develop a cohesive space that is stylish yet livable.

Australia’s home and lifestyle brand Anko is about to get Filipinos excited about home styling with the launch of its vibrant new Home Living Collection. The new range will be available in stores at TriNoma, Glorietta 2 and Alabang Town Center starting 25 August.

“With all the planning behind the designs in this collection, we can say that the pieces perfectly match the Filipino way of living — welcoming, expressive and full of character,” Rachel Turner, Anko Philippines country manager, said.