Army engages KRGL remnants in Aurora

Dingalan, Aurora – The Philippine Army engaged in an armed encounter with remnants of the dismantled Komiteng Rehiyon Gitnang Luzon (KRGL) in the vicinity of Barangay Ibona of this town on August 21, 2025.

According to a report, the 703rd Infantry “Agila” Brigade was conducting security operation when the said Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) engaged the Filipino soldiers at the aforementioned area. The report added that there were 10 CTG members.

The security operations was initiated thru a reliable information from a concerned citizen, underscoring the vital role of community support in the success of security operations and in further weakening the remaining CTG presence in the area.

The firefight lasted for about 15 minutes, with no casualties reported on the government side, while enemy losses remain undetermined.

During clearing operations, troops recovered war materiel such as four unopened backpacks, two bandoliers with two 5.56mm magazines, five 7.62mm magazines, a hand grenade, a commercial radio, and a flashlight.

Brigadier General Eugenio Julio C. Osias IV, Commander of the 703rd Infantry “Agila” Brigade, commended the troops for their courage and decisive action.