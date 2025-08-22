Army clashes with Aurora NPA remnants

DINGALAN, Aurora — Soldiers from the Philippine Army clashed with remnants of the dismantled Komiteng Rehiyon Gitnang Luzon in Barangay Ibona on Thursday.

According to reports, troops from the 703rd Infantry “Agila” Brigade were conducting a security operation when about 10 members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) opened fire on them in the area.

The security operation was launched following reliable information from a concerned citizen, highlighting the crucial role of community support in ensuring the success of such missions and in further weakening the remaining CTG presence in the area.

The firefight lasted for about 15 minutes, with no casualties reported on the government side, while enemy losses remain undetermined.

During clearing operations, troops recovered war materiel such as four unopened backpacks, two bandoliers with two 5.56mm magazines, five 7.62mm magazines, a hand grenade, a commercial radio and a flashlight.