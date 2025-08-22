Anne Curtis shines at Tiffany & Co.’s ‘Legendary Legacy’ in Bangkok

Tiffany & Co. brought timeless glamour to Bangkok with the unveiling of its Legendary Legacy exhibition, a breathtaking celebration of over 200 years of artistry and craftsmanship.

Making the night even more radiant, Filipina model-actress Anne Curtis graced the event in an elegant white ensemble, embodying the maison’s signature blend of classic sophistication and modern allure.

The exhibition, held at One Bangkok Tower 4, marks Tiffany’s first major showcase in Southeast Asia. At its heart are the fantastical creations of Jean Schlumberger, whose masterpieces redefine jewelry design with their whimsical and imaginative spirit.

Visitors are taken on a glittering journey across two centuries of brilliance, from the vibrant island of Guadeloupe to blooming gardens, wings that take flight, and treasures from under the sea, culminating in the ultimate showpiece, the legendary Tiffany Yellow Diamond, a 128.53-carat marvel making its Bangkok and Southeast Asia debut.

Among the many highlights are Schlumberger’s iconic elephant brooch, the striking trophee de valiance, thorn-inspired designs, and jewels once worn by style icons Babe Paley and Millicent Rogers, as well as rare glimpses into Schlumberger’s correspondence and collaborations with his muse, Bunny Mellon.

Running from 21 August to 7 September , the Legendary Legacy exhibition offers a rare chance to witness Tiffany’s extraordinary past and visionary future in one glittering showcase.