73rd FAMAS Awards: A night of cinematic excellence

The storied halls of the Manila Hotel shimmered with artistry and pride as the 73rd Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards paid tribute to the brilliance of Filipino cinema. The evening was a celebration not only of outstanding films but also of the people whose creativity and passion continue to push the industry forward.

Honoring the best in film

At the heart of the night were the year’s most remarkable works. Alipato at Muog emerged triumphant as Best Picture, with its director JL Burgos also taking home the coveted Best Director award, cementing the film’s status as a standout in Philippine cinema.

The acting categories brought memorable wins: Vice Ganda for And the Breadwinner Is… and Arjo Atayde for Topakk shared the Best Actor honor, while Marian Rivera received thunderous applause as she claimed Best Actress for her stirring performance in Balota. In the supporting categories, Nadine Lustre shone with Uninvited, while action veteran Jeric Raval delivered a career-defining turn in Mamay.

The technical categories highlighted the unseen brilliance behind the screen. Mamay dominated the field with wins in Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Musical Score, a testament to its powerful craftsmanship. Meanwhile, Best Sound went to Topakk, and The Hearing earned Best Editing. For screenwriting, Green Bones took home Best Screenplay, underscoring the importance of narrative depth in contemporary Filipino films.

Special honors and lifetime achievements

Beyond competition, the FAMAS recognized icons and trailblazers whose influence continues to shape the industry. The Bida sa Takilya Award went to Kathryn Bernardo, celebrating her unrivaled box-office appeal. The timeless Vilma Santos was awarded the FAMAS Circle of Excellence, a fitting tribute to her enduring legacy.

Youth achievement was also spotlighted, with Atasha Muhlach and Andres Muhlach — children of Aga and Charlene — receiving the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award. These honors reflect the Academy’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of stars.

Other distinguished honorees included PEP.ph with the Dr. Jose Perez Memorial Award, Brian Lu with the 73rd FAMAS Loyalty Award, and Hon. Marcos Mamay, who received the FAMAS Presidential Award.

As the lights dimmed and the applause faded, the 73rd FAMAS Awards once again reminded Filipinos of the enduring power of cinema to inspire, challenge, and unite. From groundbreaking performances to technical artistry, and from box-office icons to future stars, the night stood as a vibrant testament to the continuing story of Philippine film.