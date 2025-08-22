5 HPG operatives accuse senior official of P7M bribery, case-fixing

Five operatives of the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) on Friday have filed a joint complaint before the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) against their superior, Police Colonel Rommel Casanova Estolano, chief of the HPG–Special Operations Division.

In their sworn affidavit, P/LT. Adolfo Mendoza, PSMS Aladin Orale, PSMS Ronnie Vergoles, PMSG Krizzia Barola, and PAT. Arnel Fontillas Jr. charged Estolano with grave misconduct, dishonesty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer, and sought his immediate dismissal from the service.

The officers alleged that Estolano pocketed at least P7 million in bribes to protect a high-profile detainee and manipulate criminal cases.

The allegations arose from an anti-carnapping and patrol operation conducted on June 13, 2025 in Filipinas Avenue in Paranaque where the operatives flagged down a plateless Sub-Urban vehicle with blinker.

Orale, during a press conference after they filed the charges, said the incident led them to arrest a wanted man, identified as J.J. Javier and his driver Joselito Agtuca, as they also found a Glock 19 Gen5 pistol, live ammunition, bulletproof vests, and a C4 explosive device.

"He (Javier) refused to be arrested first and refused toncooperate during a vehicle inspection. He called several generals he knew and other Mason members to talk to us. But, I refused to talk to them, and instead, forced him to be with us and arrested him," Orale said in Filipino.

At the HPG headquarters, Orale said Estolano even witnessed the discovery of the C4 explosive with a K-9 dog confirming its presence by reacting after sniffing the back of the suspect's vehicle.

When their chief asked them who the suspects are, they told him it was JJ Javier.

"Si JJ? Kaibigan yan. Nagbibigay yan," Orale said referring to the response of Estolano.

Orale added that lawyers of Javier have began arriving at their office and talked to Estolano.

According to the complainsnts' affidavits, Javier’s lawyer allegedly facilitated three major bribe transactions with Estolano:

P2 million “Parañaque bribe” to secure the dismissal of a prior case in Parañaque City; P1 million payoff for privileged treatment, which reportedly allowed Javier to enjoy special favors while in detention, including temporary release and P4 million “Quezon City bribe” to weaken complaints for violations of the firearms and explosives laws by suppressing key evidence, particularly the recovered C4 explosive.

The complainants further alleged that Estolano filed retaliatory charges againdt them, before the Office of the Ombudsman, after they refused his order to drop Javier’s cases.

They said that the acts described constitute bribery, obstruction of justice, malicious prosecution, and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), as well as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials (RA 6713).

On the administrative side, they said Estolano should also be held liable for grave misconduct, dishonesty, dereliction of duty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service—all grounds for summary dismissal under NAPOLCOM rules.

"Para mabawasan ang korup sa PNP," Orale said.