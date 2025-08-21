'Viral Judge' Frank Carpio passes away at 88

Best remembered for his years on the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, United States, Frank Caprio became a global figure because of his viral videos, showing a side of justice that valued compassion and humility.

In his social media page, it was stated that he will be remembered and serves as an inspiration for his kindness.

"He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired."

His series Caught in Providence, which first aired locally in Rhode Island in 2000, gained wider recognition when it debuted on national television in 2018.

Caprio's videos showed acts of kindness, from forgiving tickets for people in need to having warm conversations with children in his courtroom — moments that touched the hearts of millions online.

"In his honor, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day."