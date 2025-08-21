‘Sino s’ya?’: David Licauco hints at Siargao vacation with a certain ‘siya’

Who is this “siya” (she) that is giving David Licauco “saya” (happiness)?

At his launch with love team partner Barbie Forteza today as a new fast food chain endorser, David said, “I’m so happy to be back here in Manila. I just came from vacation in… (Siargao). So, I’m back to work. I’m happy to be here, of course, with Barbie.”

Barbie and David, better known as the love team “BarDa,” have been introduced as new endorsers of McDonald’s Rewards app.

During the program, the pair said that they both share the love for dipping French fries in ice cream.

When asked to describe the fast food chain, David said: “Love ko ‘to lalo na kapag kasama s’ya (I love it especially when I’m with her).”

The event’s host asked who this certain “s’ya” is.

“Sino s’ya?” the host inquired again.

“May siya! (There’s a she!)” Barbie answered with a laugh.

David was just quiet and smiling.

“S’ya-ka na lang natin pag-usapan! (Let’s just talk about that later),” Barbie teased.

Licauco was recently spotted vacationing in Siargao with friends and a non-showbiz girl, who many speculate to be his new girlfriend.