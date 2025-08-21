Singson gets DPWH return feelers

Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio Singson on Thursday denied receiving a formal offer from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to head the agency again, though he acknowledged receiving “feelers” from the Palace.

“No, and it would be far-fetched because my wife will leave me already if I go back to government,” Singson said in a television interview.

He admitted that Marcos had reached out informally, recalling their previous work together.

“Definitely there was. The President and I go a long way back when I was a governor and himself a senator, so we’ve known each other in quite a lot of projects together,” he said.

While declining to replace current DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Singson said he is willing to lead an independent panel to probe anomalies in the agency’s flood-control projects.

“I’ve volunteered pro bono. I’ve come out openly about this corruption program only because I have the full backing of the Management Association of the Philippines, private sector executives who said enough is enough,” he added.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee opened its inquiry on 19 August into alleged anomalies in multibillion-peso flood control projects, including reports of “ghost projects,” substandard work, and the concentration of contracts among a few favored firms.

Senator Win Gatchalian, meanwhile, pressed the DPWH to identify the members of its bids and awards committee who approved what he described as “questionable” contracts granted to undercapitalized contractors.

“Submit to us the exact names. We need to know who these people are who awarded the projects. We demand accountability,” Gatchalian told DPWH officials during a recent Senate hearing.

The senator, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, expressed dismay over the approval of large-scale projects awarded to firms that lacked the financial capacity. He cited a case where a contractor with only P1.2 million in capitalization secured a P1.5-billion government project.

“Some people are clearly manipulating the pre-qualification stage. There is some form of collusion or corruption involved. How does an underfunded contractor end up securing a billion-peso contract?” he asked Bonoan.

Gatchalian also raised concerns about the department’s guidelines for determining capitalization requirements. “Who reviews the capability and capitalization of these companies? How is eligibility even assessed?” he said.

Lawmakers have since urged stricter safeguards to ensure that only capable and properly vetted contractors handle vital infrastructure projects.

Intense pressure continues to mount on Bonoan to resign.

Kamanggagawa Rep. Elijah San Fernando sought Bonoan’s “immediate resignation” from the DPWH, suggesting that the secretary may have had a hand in the scheme to defraud the government of billions of pesos.

“These contractors are getting billions in projects with almost no capacity on paper. Who is their protector? And how did it slip past the DPWH?” the lawmaker asked.

“Secretary Bonoan is the head of the agency that is currently plagued by corruption. There’s no way he won’t be held responsible for this,” he said.

Earlier, Bonoan expressed willingness to temporarily leave his post “if the President tells me to do so.”

Meanwhile, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon believes resident auditors are involved in the anomalies alongside DPWH district engineers since the approval of the flood control projects is subject to their approval.

“They all had a hand in that, and may be sued,” Ridon said in an interview.