Separate Bulacan sting ops nab six peddlers

Pulilan, Bulacan — Three men suspected of being “big-time” drug dealers were arrested in a buy-bust operation here Wednesday evening, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) announced.

Authorities seized about 200 grams of methamphetamine, known as shabu, from the suspects, identified by their aliases “Nonk,” “Yam” and “Jojk.”

The operation also led to the recovery of two Android phones, a Mitsubishi Expander and the marked money used in the transaction.

A PDEA team leader said the successful operation was the result of a month-long surveillance effort. The confiscated drugs will undergo forensic analysis at the PDEA regional laboratory in San Fernando, Pampanga, while the suspects are being held at the PDEA detention facility.

The suspects face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. If convicted, they could face life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

In a separate operation, three other suspects were arrested, and 60 grams of suspected shabu valued at P408,000 were seized during a buy-bust in Barangay Bayugo, Meycauayan City.

The operation, conducted by the Meycauayan City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit, targeted individuals allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police Regional Office 3 Director Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. lauded the operatives for their “relentless drive to eradicate illegal drugs and safeguard communities.” He vowed to intensify anti-drug operations and pursue all individuals involved in narcotics distribution.