Salute to ‘saluyot’

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, where sustainability meets artistry, Avel Bacudio once again proves why he is one of the country’s most forward-thinking designers.

Recently, Bacudio unveiled a groundbreaking creation on social media: a Barong Tagalog crafted from saluyot fibers — a bold statement that merges cultural heritage with textile innovation.

Innovating on textile was the topic that the designer spoke about to students from iAcademy last year, where he revealed he was collaborating with the Department of Science and Technology — Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) on making fabrics out of saluyot and water lilies.

From leaf to loom

To most Filipinos, saluyot (Corchorus olitorius) is a familiar leafy vegetable, prized in local dishes for its nutritional value. In the hands of the PTRI, this humble plant takes on an entirely new purpose: Fashion.

Through meticulous research and development, PTRI transformed saluyot into a viable fabric source, blending its fibers with polyester in ratios such as 80/20, 70/30 and 60/40. The result is a fine, blemish-free textile with a smooth finish, versatile enough for garments and home applications like curtains, beddings and table linens.

Beyond lifestyle uses, the potential of saluyot extends to industrial applications such as ropes, nets and geotextiles that prevent soil erosion — making it a true multi-purpose material.