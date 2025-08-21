Rich Brian is heading to Manila

Rich Brian, the first Asian artist to hit number one on the iTunes hip-hop charts, is coming to Manila.

The Indonesian rapper is bringing his Where Is My Head? tour at the New Frontier Theater on 8 December.

Ticket prices are: Floor A Standing (P5,000), Floor B Standing (P4,500), Loge (P3,500), Balcony 1 (P2,500) and Balcony 2 (P1,500).

⁠

Live Nation Philippines pre-sale will be on 25 August, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fans can create an account or log in at www.livenation.ph to access the presale.⁠

General onsale, meanwhile, will be on 26 August, 12 p.m. via ticketnet.com.ph and Ticketnet outlets.⁠

The tour supports Brian's latest album, Where Is My Head?, released on 15 August. It marks his first full-length project since 2019.

Rich Brian last visited the Philippines in 2022 to perform at the Head in the Clouds music festival by 88rising.