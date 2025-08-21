Rich Brian is heading to Manila

Rich Brian, the first Asian artist to hit number one on the iTunes hip-hop charts, is coming to Manila.
The Indonesian rapper is bringing his Where Is My Head? tour at the New Frontier Theater on 8 December.
Ticket prices are: Floor A Standing (P5,000), Floor B Standing (P4,500), Loge (P3,500), Balcony 1 (P2,500) and Balcony 2 (P1,500).
Live Nation Philippines pre-sale will be on 25 August, 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fans can create an account or log in at www.livenation.ph to access the presale.
General onsale, meanwhile, will be on 26 August, 12 p.m. via ticketnet.com.ph and Ticketnet outlets.
The tour supports Brian's latest album, Where Is My Head?, released on 15 August. It marks his first full-length project since 2019.
Rich Brian last visited the Philippines in 2022 to perform at the Head in the Clouds music festival by 88rising.