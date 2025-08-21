Regine Velasquez on healing and love: ‘Pinanindigan ako ng asawa ko’

For over three decades, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid has been known as Asia’s Songbird, her voice filling arenas and airwaves with songs of love and resilience. But behind the spotlight, she has also lived through one of the most scrutinized love stories in Philippine showbiz. In a candid interview on TicTalk with Aster Amoyo, Regine opened up about her controversial relationship with Ogie Alcasid—a relationship that started under judgment and pain, yet blossomed into a story of endurance, forgiveness, and family.

Facing judgment

When their relationship began, the public eye was harsh. Ogie was still married to former beauty queen Michelle van Eimeren, though their marriage was already struggling. For Regine, the criticisms were unrelenting.

“It was the people judging us that was difficult,” she admitted. “And since I was in the business, I was heavily judged. It was a huge scandal.”

Regine revealed that she tried to end things many times. “There were so many times we broke up because I didn’t want to ruin their family. I would tell him, ‘Think about your children.’ But he wouldn’t give up. He told me he couldn’t live without me. He had already decided he really wanted to be with me.”

A choice made with integrity

Despite the painful start, Regine shared that Ogie ultimately made the decision to end his marriage the right way before starting anew with her.

“Pinanindigan ako ng asawa ko,” Regine said firmly. “When we became a couple, he separated properly. He corrected his life because he also didn’t want things to stay wrong. But it was a very difficult time.”

Those words—raw and unfiltered—captured the essence of what gave their love strength: Ogie’s willingness to stand by her, despite the backlash, and to rebuild his life with integrity.

From scandal to harmony

What was once branded as scandalous has, over the years, become a story of healing. Today, Ogie and Michelle maintain a harmonious co-parenting setup, while Regine has grown close with his daughters.

“To couples who go through struggles and find it hard to forgive right away, it’s the children who suffer most,” Regine reflected. “But it doesn’t always have to be that way. You can build a relationship with the ex. You just have to be open, forgiving, and willing to make it work.”

Her words are a reminder that forgiveness and maturity can transform pain into peace, even in situations once clouded by judgment.

Now, Regine and Ogie stand as one of the industry’s most admired couples—partners not only in music, but also in love, family, and faith. Their journey, once seen as controversial, has become an inspiring example of how resilience, honesty, and commitment can overcome even the harshest storms.

In the end, the phrase that Regine uttered says it all: “Pinanindigan ako ng asawa ko.” A statement not just of love, but of courage—the kind that chooses to stand, even when the world is watching.