Red Velvet's Wendy to hold solo Manila show next year

Red Velvet's main vocalist will be holding her first solo concert in the Philippines.

Wendy is bringing the <W:EALIVE> world tour to Manila on 17 January 2026. Venue, ticket prices and ticket selling dates are yet to be announced.

The world tour will kick off at the Jangchung Arena in Jung-gu, Seoul, on 20 September at 6 p.m. and on 21 September at 4 p.m.

There will also be stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Tokyo, Pasadena, Sugar Land, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, Atlanta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Macau.

<W:EALIVE> marks her first solo world tour. The Manila leg is presented by L Squared Productions.