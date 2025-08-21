Raffy Tulfo bats for random drug testing of incumbent gov’t officials

Senator Raffy “Idol” Tulfo on Thursday bared his plan to file a bill institutionalizing random drug testing for all incumbent elective and appointive officials in government to “strengthen integrity, transparency, and public accountability” in the government.

The proposal follows a voluntary drug testing initiative he led within his Senate office, where he and his entire staff underwent mandatory testing as a show of commitment to clean governance.

“This is about protecting the integrity of our institutions and making sure our leaders are truly serving the people,” Tulfo said.

“Kung walang tinatago, walang dapat ikatakot (If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear),” he further stressed.

Tulfo emphasized that his proposed legislation was carefully crafted to remain consistent with constitutional guidelines.

He pointed to the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in Social Justice Society vs. Dangerous Drugs Board (G.R. No. 157870), which declared mandatory drug testing for election candidates unconstitutional.

His measure, he clarified, will exclude candidates and instead target officials already holding office, both elective and appointive.

By focusing on incumbents, Tulfo said the measure avoids legal pitfalls while sending a strong message that public servants must meet the highest standards of personal conduct.

The senator from Isabela and Davao said drug use has no place in public service and that implementing random testing is a step toward restoring and maintaining public trust in government.