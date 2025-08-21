QC opposes 2 DPWH pumping stations

Quezon City has formally opposed two flood control projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways–National Capital Region (DPWH–NCR), citing violations of the Water Code and concerns that the structures would worsen flooding instead of solving it.

In a Letter of Objection, the city government rejected the planned pumping stations in Barangay Mariblo and Barangay Sta. Cruz, District 1. Each project costs nearly P300 million and was awarded to the same contractor, Alrie Construction Services.

City officials said the projects would constrict waterways because of their small design capacity and location in creeks classified as “non-buildable areas” under Presidential Decree 1067 or the Water Code of the Philippines. Despite this, notices at the site indicated that construction was scheduled to begin on 28 January 2025 and finish by January 2026, with equipment already being mobilized.

The objection comes as DPWH is already under fire for its controversial Matalahib Creek Pumping Station, which Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte flagged during her 18 August meeting with DPWH–NCR officials. The city government said the P250-million project was built without proper coordination and blocked the flow of water toward the San Juan River, aggravating flooding in Barangays Talayan, Sto. Domingo, and Masambong.

Hydraulic analysis conducted by the city found that the Matalahib structure caused flooding even during light rains. Quezon City recommended demolishing the pumping station and using the remaining project funds to build a detention basin aligned with its Drainage Masterplan.

The city stressed that DPWH must stop the two additional projects, as they are located only a stone’s throw apart and could trigger larger-scale flooding if pursued.