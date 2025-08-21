QC LGU rejects proposed pumping stations

The local government of Quezon City has issued a formal objection to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) over a new flood control project, claiming it will worsen flooding and violates city regulations.

This comes as the local government issued a letter of objection to the DPWH’s National Capital Region office regarding the construction of two pumping stations in the Mariblo Creek area, located in the city’s District 1.

Each station is estimated to cost nearly P300 million and was awarded to the same contractor, Alrie Construction Services.

In a statement, the local government said the projects should be stopped because they are in a “non-buildable” area, violating provisions of the Water Code of the Philippines. Local authorities also stated the small capacity of the pumping stations would only narrow the creek’s passage, leading to more significant flooding.

While the DPWH applied for a Certificate of Coordination from the city’s Infrastructure Committee, the committee rejected the request. However, according to the city, the construction firm has continued to mobilize equipment for the project, which was scheduled to begin on 28 January and end in 2026.

This is the second time the Quezon City government has raised concerns about a DPWH project. On Monday, Mayor Joy Belmonte met with DPWH officials to address issues with the Matalahib Creek Pumping Station, which was built without city coordination and violated regulations.

The local government has recommended that the DPWH remove the structure and use the remaining P250 million to construct a detention basin, which aligns with the city’s drainage master plan.

According to the city, the Matalahib Creek pumping station was also built in a “non-buildable area,” blocking the natural flow of water and causing flooding in nearby barangays, even during light rain.