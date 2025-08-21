Prince William’s new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace’s future

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Britain’s future king Prince William and his family are moving to a new home on the royal Windsor estate, prompting uncertainty about the future of Buckingham Palace.

They will reportedly move into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom mansion dating to the late 18th century, larger than their current four-bedroom home on the estate, west of London.

William and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, are said to regard the property as their “forever home,” according to The Sun newspaper which broke the story, citing a source close to the couple.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to Agence France-Presse “the Wales family will move house later this year” without giving further details.

The Sun added that the couple were paying for the renovations, the move and the rent themselves, as insiders told the daily they were hoping for a “fresh start” following Kate’s 2024 cancer diagnosis and treatment.

William and Catherine’s three children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, all attend a nearby school.

But the family putting down permanent roots at Windsor has cast uncertainty over Buckingham Palace’s future as the official London residence of the monarch.

“It would be a disaster if Buckingham Palace were sidelined,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP.

“It is an iconic building, comparable only to the White House and known worldwide,” he said.

Sovereigns have lived at Buckingham Palace since 1837.

Located in the heart of London, not far from parliament and Number 10 Downing Street, it is also the venue for numerous royal events from summer garden parties to state banquets.

During the summer months, parts of the 755-room palace are open to the public.

But King Charles III, 76, does not live there currently and will not do so for the foreseeable future amid an ongoing £369 million ($429 million) renovation.