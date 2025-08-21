Prime Infra unit backs youth health campaign

In a collaboration among Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power and civic group Rise Against Hunger Philippines (RAH), rice-soy meals were packed for distribution through the Department of Education’s School-Based Feeding Program.

On 16 August 2025, community volunteers prepared close to 2,000 rice-soy meals for distribution to Grades 1 to 6 students of Saray Elementary School.

Prime Infra is businessman Enrique K. Razon Jr.’s infrastructure arm that focuses on building assets that support the most urgent sustainability priorities like energy, access to clean water, and waste management.

“On behalf of Rise Against Hunger, we would like to thank the Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power for this project. I hope we can reach out to more students and later on, a community-based feeding program,” said Marga Dayapera, area coordinator of RAH Philippines.

RAH is a non-profit, international hunger relief organization that coordinates volunteer-based meal packaging and sustainable nutrition programs. In the Philippines, it works with public and private organizations to help address child hunger and malnutrition.

Continued commitment

Dayapera said the recent activity is the second partnership with Prime Infra Foundation and Ahunan Power, following their September 2024 feeding program for 200 Kinder to Grade 1 students of Saray Elementary School, underscoring the organizations’ continued commitment to the community.

The packed meals feature a rotating menu of fortified rice-soy dishes, enhanced with additional ingredients to improve nutritional value and appeal for children.

Volunteers emphasized the program’s role in addressing child nutrition. Volunteer Niño Gragas said: “This will truly help the youth become healthier.”

Milagros Almario, also a member of community-based women’s enterprise Tanglaw Women of Pakil, added: “Those who are hungry or lacking in nutrition, we are able to help. Many thanks to Prime Infra, as you are helping many of the people of Pakil.”

This collaborative effort highlights the shared commitment of Prime Infra Foundation, Ahunan Power and Rise Against Hunger Philippines to improving child nutrition and strengthening community development in Pakil.

The initiative forms part of the Tayo Na Pakil Program, launched in 2022 by Ahunan Power and Prime Infra Foundation. The program takes a community-centered approach to inclusive growth and supports Pakil’s vision of a healthier, more sustainable future alongside the development of the 1,400MW Pakil Pumped Storage Hydropower Project.