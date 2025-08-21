Pope Leo to share papal apartments with ‘flatmates’

Pope Leo XIV will reside in the papal apartments alongside a small group of select companions when he moves into the historic Apostolic Palace later this year, according to recent reports from Italian media (The Catholic Herald, La Repubblica, Daily Telegraph).

Breaking with the precedent set by his predecessor, Pope Francis, who opted to live in the modest Santa Marta residence, Pope Leo announced shortly after his election that he would occupy the 16th-century papal apartments. The complex, consisting of 10 rooms, is undergoing extensive renovations, including repairs from water damage and humidity accumulated during the 12 years it remained unused (Daily Telegraph).

Reports suggest that three or four individuals will share the apartments with Pope Leo, including his Peruvian personal secretary, Father Edgard Rimaycuna. “It seems to be new to me,” Vatican correspondent Iacopo Scaramuzzi told the Telegraph. “I don’t know if that takes account of the long history of the Church but certainly in the modern era.”

The move marks the first known instance in modern history of a pope having “flatmates” while living on the third floor of the Apostolic Palace. According to Scaramuzzi, the idea aligns with the Augustinian ethos of community, reflecting the international religious order to which Pope Leo belongs.

Immediately following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, Vatican tradition saw the papal apartment sealed, despite Francis never living there during his 12-year pontificate (The Catholic Herald). Pope Francis had preferred the Santa Marta residence to remain in closer contact with ordinary people.

Pope Leo’s previous experience living in community comes from his tenure as prior-general of the St. Augustinian Order from 2001 to 2013, during which he resided in the Curia just outside St. Peter’s Square. “In my opinion, Leo is definitely different to Francis but not that different,” Scaramuzzi noted. “He is returning to the papal apartments, but not like a king.”

The papal apartment, which has been the official residence of popes since 1870, includes the pope’s bedroom, private study, and a medical suite. It also serves as the vantage point for the pope’s traditional Sunday blessings in St. Peter’s Square. Historically, three of the last six popes — John XXIII, John Paul I, and John Paul II — passed away in the apartment.

While renovations continue, Pope Leo is temporarily residing in the Sagrestia building adjacent to St. Peter’s Basilica. In addition, he has revived the tradition of vacationing at the summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, another practice that Pope Francis had broken with during his pontificate.