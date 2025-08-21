PHLPost simplifies Postal ID application

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has reissued a circular outlining the official requirements for Postal ID applications, a move intended to standardize the process across the country.

Acting Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III said the directive aims to prevent confusion for clients and ensure all post offices follow the same rules.

According to PHLPost Circular No. 25-48, applicants must apply in person and submit a completed application form. They must also present one valid proof of identity, such as a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA)-issued birth certificate, a National ID, a driver’s license, or a passport.

Applicants also need to provide a proof of address, which can be a barangay certificate of residency, a utility bill, or a lease contract.

Additional documents are required only for special cases, such as a marriage certificate for a married woman using her spouse’s surname or a naturalization certificate for naturalized Filipinos.

“PHLPost would like to remind the public that these requirements are standardized and that no additional documents should be imposed outside of those enumerated in the official guidelines,” Sta. Maria said.