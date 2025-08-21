Phl, Thailand boost cyber defense ties

The Philippine Army (PA) and the Royal Thai Army (RTA) have taken a significant step toward enhancing regional cybersecurity cooperation through a three-day Cybersecurity Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) held from 19 to 21 August at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio.

The exchange brought together cyber defense experts from both armies for formal briefings, hands-on workshops, and a scenario-based practical exercise focused on strengthening cyber capabilities and sharing best practices in countering evolving digital threats.

Leading the Philippine contingent was Col. Windell Frederick T. Rebong, Assistant Chief of Staff for Command-and-Control Communications and Cyber Systems (C4S), G6.

Representing the Royal Thai Army was Col. Aniwat Hemanidhi, Cyber Security Division Director of the RTA’s Army Cyber Center. Both senior officers presided over the SMEE’s closing ceremony, marking the successful completion of the collaborative event.

During his visit, Col. Aniwat also met with Maj. Gen. Ronald Jess S. Alcudia, Chief of Staff of the Philippine Army, to share insights gained from the exchange and reaffirm the mutual commitment to strengthening cybersecurity readiness.

Meanwhile, Rebong underscored the importance of building cyber resilience through international collaboration.

The SMEE is part of ongoing efforts by the Philippine Army and Royal Thai Army to deepen their bilateral defense relations, particularly in the cyber domain—a rapidly evolving frontier in modern military operations.

As regional threats in cyberspace grow more complex, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala emphasized that both the Philippines and Thailand forces recognized the need for enhanced cooperation to ensure national and collective digital security.

“The Philippine Army and the Royal Thai Army continue to strengthen their bilateral ties through exercises and SMEEs to continually anticipate and address emerging threats and challenges in the cybersecurity domain,” Dema-ala said.