Phl, Australian armies hold joint training on land warfare

The Philippine Army troops are intensifying their training in land-based warfare alongside their Australian counterparts as part of Exercise ALON 2025, a multinational military drill aimed at strengthening interoperability and combat readiness among forces.

Now in full swing, the exercise runs from August 11 to 29 and is being conducted across multiple training locations within the AFP Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) and Western Command (WESCOM) areas of responsibility.

This year's iteration features over 3,600 military personnel from the Philippines, Australia, the United States, and Canada, with Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Indonesia observing the military drills.

At the forefront of the Philippine Army's participation is the 84th Infantry “Victorious” Battalion under the 7th Infantry “Kaugnay” Division, focusing on land-based warfare alongside the Australian Army.

The battalion is engaged in combat shooting, jungle operations, urban warfare, and live-fire exercises, supported by armor, artillery, and engineering units.

“Victorious Troopers” are honing their combat readiness through intensive field training designed to simulate real-world scenarios across various terrains, enhancing both tactical skill and joint interoperability, according to Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala.

“The Philippine Army aims to boost its thrust to enhance the individual and unit capabilities of land forces and increase its interoperability with the Joint Force and partner international armed forces as part of its active engagement with like-minded nations to ensure regional cooperation and stability,” he added.