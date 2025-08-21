Phl, Aussie armies focus on land domain warfare

Philippine and Australian troops are intensifying their land-based warfare training as part of Exercise ALON 2025, a multinational military drill aimed at strengthening interoperability and combat readiness.

The exercise, which runs from 11 to 29 August, is being conducted across multiple training locations in the Northern Luzon and Western Commands. It involves more than 3,600 military personnel from the Philippines, Australia and the United States, with observers from Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Indonesia.

The Philippine Army’s 84th Infantry “Victorious” Battalion is at the forefront of the training, which includes combat shooting, jungle operations, urban warfare, and live-fire exercises supported by armor, artillery and engineering units.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the troops are “honing their combat readiness through intensive field training designed to simulate real-world scenarios.”

He added that the exercise is part of the army’s effort to enhance individual and unit capabilities and increase its interoperability with allied nations to ensure regional cooperation and stability.

In a separate development, the Philippine Army and the Royal Thai Army held a three-day Cybersecurity Subject Matter Expert Exchange at the Philippine Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio.

The event brought together cyber defense experts from both armies for briefings, workshops and a scenario-based exercise focused on strengthening cyber capabilities.

The exchange was led by Col. Windell Frederick T. Rebong, Assistant Chief of Staff for Command-and-Control Communications and Cyber Systems (C4S), G6, and Col. Aniwat Hemanidhi, Cyber Security Division Director of the Royal Thai Army’s Army Cyber Center. The two officials affirmed a mutual commitment to strengthening cybersecurity readiness.