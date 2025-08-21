Philippines’ top developers honored at 13th PropertyGuru Property Awards

The country’s leading real estate developers were recognized at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, held at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, where nearly 70 golden statuettes were awarded to more than 30 outstanding and sustainability-driven developers nationwide.

Robinsons Land Corporation emerged as the evening’s biggest winner, securing the Best Developer title for the fourth consecutive year. The company also received the awards for Best Luxury Developer and Best Sustainable Developer, with projects such as The Mall | NUSTAR, work.able GBF Center 1, and The Victor at Bridgetowne earning distinctions.

Robinsons Land chairman Lance Y. Gokongwei was presented with the first-ever Life Achievement Award, recognizing his decades-long contributions to the sector, including expansion of the company’s portfolio and investments in renewable energy.

RLC Residences, the group’s residential arm, won for projects like Sync and The Residences at The Westin Manila. Robinsons Offices was honored as Best Commercial Developer, while Robinsons Hotels and Resorts earned recognition for the Best Operational Hospitality Portfolio, which includes the award-winning Fili Hotel Bridgetowne.

The night also celebrated regional leaders. Cebu Landmasters, Inc. was named Best Developer in Visayas and Mindanao, supported by wins for Mivela Garden Residences, Casa Mira Towers LPU Davao, and Velmiro Plains Bacolod. Damosa Land, Inc. took home the Best Boutique Developer award, alongside project wins for Agriya Gardens, Kahi Estates, and Bridgeport Park.

In Luzon, Robinsons Land was also recognized as Best Developer (Luzon), while Fiesta Communities Incorporated won as Best Affordable Housing Developer with its Fiesta Communities Aguso and Kaya Homes projects. Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates secured Best Industrial Developer, winning for its LIMA Estate and related developments, while Aboitiz Land, Inc. was recognized for Seafront Residences.

This year’s Real Estate Personality of the Year was awarded to Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president and CEO of Aboitiz Land, Inc. and head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, for championing sustainable, industrial-anchored developments across the country.

The awards also spotlighted sustainability. RLC Residences won the Sustainable Design and Energy Efficiency awards, while RLove by Robinsons Land Foundation, Inc. received the Social Impact Award. I-Land, Inc. was honored with the Sustainable Design Award and a win for I-Land Residences Sucat.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, praised the diversity of winners, saying: “Our awardees have made a strong impression with a wide variety of properties to live, work, and thrive in the Philippines… The real estate market continues to diversify and decentralise across the islands.”

Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the Awards in the Philippines, added: “This year's esteemed awardees have really set the bar with outstanding achievements in design and development. Their dedication to excellence has not only elevated the Philippine property industry but also contributed significantly to the country's economic growth and progress.”

Winners from the Philippines now advance to compete for Best in Asia titles at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok this December.