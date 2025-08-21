PBA eyes UAAP players in rookie draft

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) reached out to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) recently, requesting it to allow its players to join the Annual Rookie Draft even if the collegiate season is still ongoing.

In a letter to the UAAP Board of Managing Directors, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial made an appeal and assured the powerful body that getting drafted to the PBA will not distract the players from fulfilling their duties and obligations with their respective UAAP teams.

Unlike its rival National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the UAAP doesn’t allow its players to get drafted in the PBA while they are still committed to their collegiate teams.

With that, UAAP players opt to play in various leagues like the B.League in Japan, Korean Basketball League in Korea and the regional Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) for nearly a year so that they will stay in shape while waiting to get drafted.

Among the quality players who are expected to “sit out” for a year before getting drafted in the PBA are Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea of University of the Philippines, Mike Phillips of De La Salle University, Forthsky Padrigao of University of Santo Tomas, Cedric Manzano of Adamson University and John Abate of University of the East.

The PBA will hold its draft on 7 September while the UAAP will open its season on 19 September and will run until early December -- pending its decision to alter its schedule in deference to the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

“We’re appealing to the UAAP if they could allow their players to get drafted to the PBA even if their season has yet to end,” Marcial told DAILY TRIBUNE in a telephone conversation.

“They haven’t given us their answer yet but we’re hoping for a positive reply since the NCAA allows its players to get drafted even if its still in the middle of its basketball season.”

DAILY TRIBUNE reached out to UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag but he has yet to issue a statement.

The PBA has been losing some promising players to various leagues.

Stars like Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Kai Sotto and SJ Belangel of Ateneo de Manila University. Carl Tamayo and Francis Lopez of UP, and Kevin Quiambao of La Salle had all turned pro and moved abroad without getting drafted in the PBA.

Sideliners believe that it will not be hard for these young players to migrate if only the UAAP will allow its stars to get drafted in the PBA while they’re still playing for their respective collegiate teams.