Pangilinan names suspected smugglers, hoarders of agri-products 

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan named companies and individuals suspected of smuggling and hoarding agricultural products, including frozen mackerel and red and white onions, with estimated values exceeding P10 million, potentially qualifying them for non-bailable economic sabotage charges under the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The revelation came during the first public hearing of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, chaired by Pangilinan, on 20 August.

He warned authorities against manipulating the final valuation of seized goods to skirt the P10-million threshold that would trigger more severe penalties.

“Ang concern natin diyan, non-bailable di ba? Kung talagang yun ang ilalabas na actual na valuation eh di dapat masampa agad ang kaso at ma issue na ng Korte ang warrant of arrest yun at vaka tumakas pa, di na makakalabas ng kulungan yun habang nililitis," he said.

He added, "Technically, kung may basehan... dapat sampahan na ng kaso at arestuhin na ang mga ito," while also calling for those involved to be blacklisted from future importation activities.

The senator identified the following companies and individuals allegedly involved in agricultural smuggling and hoarding including the 1024 Consumer Goods Trading (Customs Broker: Loujin Arm Ramos Tenero); as well as Berches Consumer Goods Trading (Customs Brokers: Berly Bitoy Ramos, Efren Yu Abello Jr., Gretchen Francisco Gimeno, Jason Alolor Ejes, John Cyril Mapa Imperial, Kimmuel Gler Lopez, Lyn Dinglasan Estrella, Muscholary Rose Sinuto Gonzales, Myr Dela Torre Ramos, Richelle Bautista Ramirez, Rodalyn Goc Ong); EPCB Consumer Goods Trading (Customs Broker: Ellaine Joy Gedaria); Queenstar Industry Consumer Trading (Customs Broker: Judy Ann Gumban Jungco); and Vox Enterprises OPC (Customs Broker: Abegail Gruta Yumang)

Pangilinan raised concerns over initial reports that placed the value of confiscated goods at P15 million to P20 million, only for final documentation to reflect amounts below the P10-million threshold—thus avoiding prosecution under the new anti-sabotage law.

Signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September 2024, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act aims to crack down on large-scale smuggling.

However, Pangilinan lamented that only three cases have been filed since its passage, all of which remain under investigation.

“Walang nakumpiska above P10 million? Puro below?” Pangilinan questioned.

“Mahirap intindihin 'yun dahil the rice industry is a P300-billion-plus industry. Alangan naman na less than P10 million lang ang pumapasok?”

He further criticized the trend of targeting only low-level personnel in raids.

“Ang nahuhuli lang ay warehouse personnel, hindi ang mga broker o smuggler mismo,” he said.

Pangilinan emphasized the damage smuggling inflicts on local agriculture, pointing to a decline in farmer confidence and a drop in future planting activity due to unfair competition.

"Ang laking dagok nito sa local producers natin dahil yun na nga, nakikipag-kumpetensiya at dahil dagok, ayaw na mag-tanim sa susunod na planting season dahil hindi na makipag-compete dito sa smuggled items,” he said.

“Legitimate imported rice nagkukumpetensiya na sila tapos sa smuggled pa na items.”

During the hearing, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. underscored the agency's need for enforcement powers, so it can go after smugglers and brokers.

The Senate committee is scheduled to hold a follow-up hearing on 1 September, focusing on the ongoing issues of rice and agricultural product smuggling and importation.