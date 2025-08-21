Padilla’s camp defends drug testing bill amid Palace criticism

The camp of Senator Robinhood Padilla defended the lawmaker’s proposal to require mandatory annual drug testing for all government officials, including the President, in response to legal objections raised by Malacañang.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro, earlier, questioned the constitutionality of Padilla’s Senate Bill 1200, arguing that the Supreme Court had already settled the matter in a 2008 ruling, allowing only random drug testing — not universal or mandatory testing — because it would violate individuals’ constitutional right to privacy.

When asked directly whether the Palace supports Padilla’s proposed measure, Castro responded: “I’m not saying we’re against it. What I’m saying is — it’s against the law.”

In a statement on Thursday, Atty. Rudolf Philip Jurado, Chief of Staff of Senator Robinhood Padilla, defended the legitimacy of Padilla's bill, asserting that both the “Supreme Court ruling and the law itself deserve a more careful and nuanced reading.”

“With all due respect to Usec. Claire, she should read again the case she cited ( Social Justice Society vs Dangerous Drugs Board) and Senate Bill No. 1200 filed by Sen Robin Padilla,” Jurado said in a statement.

“Let the Senators debate and decide on this. This is their constitutional mandate,” he added.

Earlier this week, Padilla filed Senate Bill 1200, which seeks to impose annual drug tests for all government personnel, from rank-and-file employees to top-level officials, including the President. The bill proposes the use of both hair follicle analysis and urine testing to detect the use of illegal drugs.