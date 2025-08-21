P408K shabu seized, 3 arrested in Meycauayan buy-bust

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Three suspects were arrested, and approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱408,000 were seized during a late-night buy-bust operation conducted by Meycauayan City police in Barangay Bayugo on August 20, the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) announced Thursday.

The Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Meycauayan City Police Station (CPS) carried out the operation at 10:31 PM, targeting individuals allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade. Authorities recovered multiple sachets of suspected shabu and marked money used in the undercover transaction.

The suspects were transported to the Meycauayan CPS by 10:50 PM for documentation and processing. Charges for violations under Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against them.

PRO3 Director BGen. Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. lauded the operatives for their swift action.

“This accomplishment underscores our relentless drive to eradicate illegal drugs and safeguard communities,” he stated.

Peñones emphasized PRO3’s commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations, vowing to pursue all individuals involved in narcotics distribution.